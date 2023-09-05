Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UI. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UI stock opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.