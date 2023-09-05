Łukasz Rędziniak Buys 230,000 Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 230,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,809.55).

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of -0.50. Serinus Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.01 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

