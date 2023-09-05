Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.