Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $177,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $271,425 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

