VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading 0.6% Higher

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.19. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

