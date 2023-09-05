VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

