VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,822 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,878,000.

MOAT stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

