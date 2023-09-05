Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $814.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $814,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

