VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

