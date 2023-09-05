Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 259.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,843 shares in the company, valued at $874,945.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

