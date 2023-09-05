Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading 1.7% Higher

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.73). 120,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 130,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3,687.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.41.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

