Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading 1.7% Higher

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.73). 120,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 130,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.66).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
