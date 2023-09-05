Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAI opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

