Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 4.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 79,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of -1.63.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

