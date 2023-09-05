Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $19,883,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.2 %

Wingstop stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

