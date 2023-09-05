WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.86. 29,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 35,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $698.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

