WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 1.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 24,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 48,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

