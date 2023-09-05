Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) was down 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 147,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 38,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wolfden Resources Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

About Wolfden Resources

(Get Free Report)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.