Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Insider Buys £25,795 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Wyatt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,685 ($46.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,795 ($32,577.67).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at GBX 1,942 ($24.53) on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1,646 ($20.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,274 ($28.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,905.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,271.19%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.