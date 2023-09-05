Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.69, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,403 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,147 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

