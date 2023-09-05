Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $275.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

