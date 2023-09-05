Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $8,907,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 23.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.83. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock worth $1,503,452. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.