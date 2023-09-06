6,480 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE CRS opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.