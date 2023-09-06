ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 30,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $16,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Up 6.5 %

ACMR stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

