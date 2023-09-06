ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

