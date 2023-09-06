Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

