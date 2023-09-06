Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

