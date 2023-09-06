Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,074 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

