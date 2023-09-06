British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

