Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.