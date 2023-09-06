Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $314.23.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

