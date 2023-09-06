Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 255.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

Several research firms have commented on CQP. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

