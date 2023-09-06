Citigroup Inc. Buys 37,822 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Inhibrx worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,982.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

