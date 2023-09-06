Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.0792 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

