Citigroup Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PMT stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

