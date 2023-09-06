Citigroup Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,306,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

