Citigroup Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $252,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

