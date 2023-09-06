Citigroup Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $483,090.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,206. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE SIG opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

