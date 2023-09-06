Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,856 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of REGENXBIO worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

