Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 255.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $280.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.