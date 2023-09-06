Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

