Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

