Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Beauty Health worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Insider Activity

In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 over the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

