Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BJ opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

