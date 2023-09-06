Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,864 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMSI opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

