Citigroup Inc. Sells 94,697 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Magnite worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $2,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 9,583.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,989.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,443. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cannonball Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

