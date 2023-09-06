Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.79% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLIN. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,035,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 335,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ CLIN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

