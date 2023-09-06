Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

