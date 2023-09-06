Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

