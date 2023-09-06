Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 257 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of MGE Energy worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

