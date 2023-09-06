Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 31,378 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.79% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

COMB opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

